Amy Grant Feels 'Nothing But Gratitude' for Blockbuster 'Heart in Motion' Album, 30 Years Later

By Deborah Evans Price
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf they’re lucky, every artist has an album that is a game-changer -- a body of work that propels their career to a new level. For Amy Grant, that album was Heart in Motion. The six-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that iconic album with a special double-disc out Friday via Capitol Christian Music Group that features previously unreleased tracks and updated remixes.

