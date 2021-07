A government minister has raised concern over the lack of women on the UK’s vaccine watchdog, saying she was “shocked” to hear about the overwhelming majority of men sitting on the committee.Health minister Nadine Dorries said pregnant women have not been prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine due to the strong male make-up of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).The JCVI advises the government on its vaccine strategy, having most recently recommended that all clinically vulnerable children aged 12 and over should be inoculated with the Pfizer jab.On the government's JCVI webpage, it lists 16 members - of which 12...