ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are still calling for careful consideration when it comes back to the vote on Maryland’s I-495/I-270 managed lanes plan. The Transportation Policy Board is set to reconsider the environmental impact on the project. Before any work can begin along those major roads, it must pass an environmental quality test. No one likes traffic, and that’s why many people have different opinions on how to relieve our daily congestion.