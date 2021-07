Through the collaboration, the Eagle Creek Station will have 24/7 firefighter and paramedic staffing. Though a collaboration between Sandy and Clackamas fire districts, the Eagle Creek Fire Station will be staffed around the clock. The boards of directors for both Clackamas Fire and Sandy Fire approved an intergovernmental agreement for the staffing during meetings in April. The IGA went into effect Thursday, July 1. Because of the agreement there are three firefighters, with a minimum of one paramedic, at the station at 32200 S.E. Judd Road. Previously, the station was staffed by Clackamas Fire 40 hours per week with three...