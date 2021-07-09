Cancel
Boyle Group Real Estate Partners With Side in Verso Homes, Combining Future-Forward Solutions and High-Touch Service

Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Verso Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents and teams to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Verso Homes, a firm guided by clients’ visions rather than their budgets, is powered by the most advanced technology platform in the industry.

