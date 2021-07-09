Springfield among first stops for federal COVID-19 surge response teams; Gov. Parson warns feds about door-to-door vaccine soliciting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks surge in new COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates continue to draw national attention. On Thursday public information officers at Cox, Mercy and the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department confirmed that they are being inundated with media requests from both national and state outlets and a study by Georgetown University led to this headline all across the country:www.ky3.com
Comments / 22