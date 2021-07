The explosion in online purchasing and e-commerce activity during the COVID-19 pandemic means that brands must significantly improve the quality and seamlessness of the commerce experience. All brands want their online customers to complete transactions, but that isn’t enough. Success demands a modern commerce experience, including on-target recommendations, omnichannel support, and personalization that goes far beyond what was possible only a year or two ago. Any brand that fails to quickly deploy a commerce platform that can deliver these capabilities will soon be left behind.