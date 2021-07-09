Harry Potter Icon Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His ‘Craziest’ Stunt From His Time In The Wizarding World
It's hard to believe, but it's been nearly 20 years since the big screen Harry Potter franchise was introduced to the world. Taking advantage of the popularity of the book series, Hollywood was quick to adapt the Wizarding World into live-action, and Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone had its world premiere in November 2001. Given this special anniversary, we are guaranteed to hear a lot of actors and filmmakers reflect on their experiences from the movies in the coming months – for example Daniel Radcliffe talking about the time he performed what evidently still stands as the biggest stunt of his career.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0