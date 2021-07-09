Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harry Potter Icon Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His ‘Craziest’ Stunt From His Time In The Wizarding World

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to believe, but it's been nearly 20 years since the big screen Harry Potter franchise was introduced to the world. Taking advantage of the popularity of the book series, Hollywood was quick to adapt the Wizarding World into live-action, and Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone had its world premiere in November 2001. Given this special anniversary, we are guaranteed to hear a lot of actors and filmmakers reflect on their experiences from the movies in the coming months – for example Daniel Radcliffe talking about the time he performed what evidently still stands as the biggest stunt of his career.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Chris Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Dvd#Miracle Workers#The Goblet Of Fire#The Stunt Department#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Daniel Radcliffe Unsure About Reuniting With Harry Potter Co-Stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson on Film’s 20th Anniversary

British star Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing the wizard Harry Potter, says there are no plans at the moment for a Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion. The actor is sure there would be some celebration to mark the milestone in November, but adds that his work schedule would probably bar him from getting together with franchise co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively, reports aceshowbiz.com. The Lost City of D: Daniel Radcliffe To Play a Baddie in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum’s Romantic Comedy.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Says She Was "Treated Like a Different Species" After Gaining Weight

British star Jessie Cave went through a challenging transformation after joining the Harry Potter films, her first major acting role. In an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Independent, published on Wednesday, June 30, the 34-year-old actress and writer recalled struggling emotionally and feeling that she was treated differently after she put on several pounds after making her debut at age 20 as Lavender Brown in the 2009 movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter: this is how the actors changed 10 years after the end of the saga

How did time go by so fast? This Friday the Harry Potter saga meets 10 years since his last movie and fans remembered it on social media. The film catapulted the careers of its protagonists, but since then none has been as successful as in productions based on the novel by JK Rowling. See how each one is today!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Actress Talks About 'Horrible' Deathly Hallows Experience After Gaining Weight

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave turned in a strong performance as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, but unfortunately, her return to the franchise for Deathly Hallows didn’t go quite so well, at least behind the camera. The comedian, who is about to release her debut novel entitled Sunset, recently reflected on her time working on the incredibly popular franchise, and she was open about how uncomfortable she felt. Between the films, Cave grew up and as many people do, gained some weight, and when she came back, she was treated “like a different species.”
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesThe Independent

Video: Calling all Potterheads, there’s a new Harry Potter exhibition opening

A new photographic show dedicated to all things Harry Potter is set to open in London on July 12. Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s much-loved book series, the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition will take fans behind-the-scenes of their favourite Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film moments, with hundreds of rare photographs taken during shooting.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Harry Potter star explains why the series shouldn't be rebooted

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright has explained why the movie series shouldn't be rebooted. The actress played Ginny Weasley – Ron's younger sister and Harry's eventual wife – and recently spoke with People at the Warner Bros Studios Tour in California, where the idea of a remake reared its head once again.
Weight Losstalesbuzz.com

Jessie Cave reveals body image fight in ‘Harry Potter’ films

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” movie series, has opened up about her struggles with body image pressure while filming “Deathly Hallows.”. The actress-turned-author, who beat out over 7,000 people to claim the role of Lavender, told the Independent that she received harsh pushback after gaining weight in between finishing 2009’s “The Half-Blood Prince” and shooting “Deathly Hallows” Parts One and Two in 2010.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes improvised Voldemort moment in Deathly Hallows that divided fan reaction

It’s been 10 years since the final Harry Potter film was released.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released in July 2011, bringing the franchise to an end after eight outings and more than $7bn (£5.5bn) at the global box office.The final film, which was shot back-to-back with the first part, depicted the Battle of Hogwarts, which led to the death of many characters.However, the film’s most disturbing moment was actually improvised by Ralph Fiennes, who played the villainous Voldemort.It occurs during a scene with Slytherin student Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) in which Voldemort attempts to convince...
Moviesepicstream.com

What Happened to the Time Turner in Harry Potter?

You don’t need to go back in time to 2004 to rewatch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the franchise’s most magical, whimsical, and fun entry to date. Luckily, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies online, but the chances are that you already keep the collection as well-guarded as you would Horcruxes (if you had any reason to possess such things). But if, for example, you needed to rescue a loyal hippogriff, or save a friend from having the life sucked out of them, or do pretty much anything that requires you to undo something terrible and make life a bit easier, then time travel would come in very handy. This begs to question why the Time-Turner isn’t used again in the Harry Potter series.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Ranking the Wizarding World: From Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Crimes of Grindelwald

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter epic is a thematic Trojan Horse: What starts as an innocent tale of magic and empowerment sheds its exterior to comment on the abrasive social plagues of racism and totalitarian politics. It’s a series that grew up with its readers, and the same can certainly be said for its film translations, that’s releases span two decades. As with many modern fictions of good vs. evil, The Boy Who Lived assumed a renewed degree of relevance in the wake of a political regime proud of its unsubtle ties to racism and white supremacy…and a creator that couldn’t stop tweeting her bad opinions. Regardless, that heady mix of real-world volatility and adolescent power fantasy resulted in over $9 billion dollars in worldwide receipts.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Shares Badass Snake Eyes Set Video With Sword Choreography

With the summer movie season well underway, so are adrenaline-rush action films. Amidst the return of Fast and Furious’ high-octane car chases with F9 or the Marvel Cinematic Universe making its comeback this week with Black Widow, we can look forward to the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The movie will be loaded with sword and martial arts fights and the movie’s star Henry Golding has shared an early look at what to expect from the flick.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Fans Go Viral On TikTok For Pregnancy Announcement Video Shot Within The Wizarding World Parks

It’s no secret that the Harry Potter fandom goes hard, and once you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’re pretty much always a Harry Potter fan. This fandom is one of those rare phenomena that get passed down to the next generation, and one pair of fans is making that incredibly clear. Not only did these fans go viral for their Harry Potter pregnancy announcement, which was basically the cutest thing ever, but they were able to use the real-life Wizarding World at Universal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy