The Book of Boba Fett is the next chapter of the Star Wars Disney+ series’ that will debut this December. While we know some details about the upcoming series there is a lot that has been clouded in mystery. Showrunner Jon Favreau even went to great lengths to keep the announcement of the series a surprise at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. Along with the big reveal of the series, it was announced that Robert Rodriguez would be leading the project. He was the director for one of the most famous episodes in The Mandalorian when Boba reclaimed his armor and took down a squad of stormtroopers. Most assumed that the famed director would be directing a majority of the series with Filoni and Favreau busy working on the other Star Wars projects.