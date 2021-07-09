Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury tests positive for Covid-19 as Deontay Wilder fight is postponed

By Martin Domin
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Tyson Fury HAS tested positive for Covid-19 and his fight with Deontay Wilder will be rescheduled.

Fury was due to take on Wilder for a third time on July 24 in Las Vegas before an outbreak of coronavirus hit his camp.

As many as 10 people have tested positive, including Fury himself who cannot train due to his symptoms. He is understood to have had one jab of the Covid vaccine but not the required second dose.

His trilogy bout with Wilder could now be pushed into September or October due to a hectic summer boxing schedule in Las Vegas.

And his dad John claimed earlier on Thursday that a sparring partner had been the first to contract the virus.

“I was shocked,” John Fury said. “You don’t want these things to happen. Apparently one of the sparring partners brought it in. He’s infected the full team. These things happen in life. He will have to reschedule.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0J9Y_0arXSYTN00
Tyson Fury trains for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder (Image: Top Rank via Getty Images)

Fury had been due to face fellow heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua next month in an undisputed fight.

But after Wilder sought a legal ruling on his own contract with Fury, a retired judge ruled the Brit had to complete his rivalry with the former champion.

A deal was quickly struck as Joshua instead agreed terms with mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk for a September 25 meeting in London.

But Fury's plans are now up in the air following the outbreak in his gym.

A statement from his promoter Top Rank initially played down fears the fight would be postponed, saying: "We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date."

Wilder's team were also far from convinced by the report with coach Malik Scott saying: "We are getting ready to go to work right now and everything remains the same. We are not going for no bananas in the tail pipe.

"I don’t care what the media report, we are staying zoned in. We about to put in these rounds of sparring, this is a big week for us. Everything is still on course.

"We are dealing with a fighter that I believe nothing he says. We are dealing with a fighter who says he is going to come in the ring at 300lbs. I don’t believe that.

"We are dealing with a fighter who says he and [Conor] McGregor are something like best friends and then McGregor says he doesn’t even know the guy. You just never know with Tyson."

Fury stopped Wilder in their rematch last February having been denied victory in their first meeting when the judges scored the bout a draw.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
John Fury
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Covid#Brit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsSkySports

Dillian Whyte calls for WBC to order Deontay Wilder to face him in world title fight instead of Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has urged the WBC to order a world title fight against Deontay Wilder as a resolution, with Tyson Fury's fight against the American set to be postponed. Whyte currently holds the WBC 'interim' belt, but has called on the governing body to install him as the full WBC heavyweight champion after Fury's defence of the WBC title against Wilder on July 24 was thrown into disarray amid reports of a Covid-19 outbreak.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently claimed Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ‘damaged’ for fighting YouTube star Logan Paul. He noted how ‘Money’ and Paul went head to head in an eight-round exhibition last month which surprisingly lasted longer than expected. Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged. Mike Tyson opens...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Tried To Fire UFC Champion?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35,...
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sad ‘Medical Condition’ Leaks

Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was one of the most profitable attractions and cards for the UFC in it’s history. Although, the result certainly did not go the way McGregor wanted as the fight was ended in the first round and awarded to Poirier due to doctor’s stoppage after McGregor broke his leg. Conor McGregor recently posted this ‘delusional’ photo after surgery.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The rumor mill just doesn’t stop when it comes to Daniel Bryan. Now more than ever it looks like Bryan could very well be making the jump to AEW like many of us had thought would happen from the start…Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak. As translated by...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Tai Tuivasa Roasts Greg Hardy on Instagram After Knocking Him Out: ” I’ll come there and smack your other eye”

Tai Tuivasa is relishing his knockout victory over Greg Hardy at UFC 264. Subsequently, Tuivasa took to social media to roast Hardy in the process, adding insult to injury. Hardy’s UFC career started rough and was full of controversy. Dana White introduced Hardy from the very minute; fans were hesitant to support him due to his past domestic violence accusations. Even now, fans are very vocal about their disdain for Hardy. However, he continues to push forward to accomplish all of his goals.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford ripped for obscure four years after Charlo P4P comment

Welterweight star Terence Crawford got more than he bargained for when commenting on the Jermell Charlo performance over the weekend. “Bud,” who has been slipping down the pound-for-pound list for some time and now stands at WBN’s number seven spot, quipped about Charlo not being on the list himself. The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Keith Thurman Picks Up On Something In Pacquiao Ahead Of Spence

Keith Thurman knows Manny Pacquiao well having fought him in a close split decision loss back in 2019. He knows about Pacquiao’s fight style, movement, awkward angles and speed. Speaking to Fight Hype Thurman has mentioned he thinks Pacquiapo has ‘slowed down a little’. This could be of slight concern...
UFCmmanews.com

VIDEO: Anthony Joshua Trains MMA With Former UFC Middleweight

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been working on his kicking game with a former UFC middleweight. Joshua is at the top of the heap when it comes to the heavyweight division of boxing. He holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. The only major championship he doesn’t lay claim to is the WBC, which is held by Tyson Fury. Joshua is expected to put his titles on the line against Oleksandr Usyk in September.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Anthony Joshua to defend world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.The unified world champion, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, will tackle the Ukrainian live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) is coming off a devastating knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev, dispatching the Bulgarian in the ninth round at The SSE Arena in Wembley last December. The 31-year-old was primed to fight fellow Briton and WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight king.The Gypsy King has been forced into...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talks Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano judging

By Jim Maltzman: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand what the judges thought that scored last Saturday’s Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano fight. Surprisingly, the fight was scored a 12 round split draw, but most of the boxing world viewed WBO junior middleweight champion Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) as the winner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy