Celebrate San Diego Pride at the Library
The San Diego Public Library will offer a series of in-person programming including pop-up Pride storytimes, and a limited-edition Pride Library Card. The San Diego Public Library (SDPL) is celebrating Pride in person this year. With 26 locations open for in-person services, SDPL is welcoming patrons back to the library with a series of Pride-themed storytimes. The four family-friendly programs will focus on messages of inclusion and diversity.sdlgbtn.com
