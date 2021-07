(The Center Square) – Eight out of 10 people age 12 and older in Washington's largest metro area are at least partly vaccinated against COVID-19. King County Public Health broke the news Monday a little more than a month after Seattle achieved 70% vaccination rates. The rate puts King County among the top 10 counties in the nation for people who have received at least one shot of a vaccine, falling behind Presidio County in Texas and McKinley County in New Mexico. The two southwestern counties have achieved vaccination rates of 88% and 99%, respectively, for people age 12 and older.