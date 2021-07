The emergency rules will be designed with two thresholds: an 80-degree requirement and a 90-degree requirement. The important thing builders needs to know is to make sure workers have access to natural or artificial shade and water that is no warmer than 77 degrees. Over 90 degree heat index will require 10 minute breaks in the shade every two hours. Shade can be a small pop-up canopy, a tarp to block the sun, or trees. No shade, then a vehicle with AC needs to be available.