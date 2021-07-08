Two men arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting guns into air on July 4 at apartment complex in Chino

Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of recklessly discharging multiple firearms into the air on July 4 at an apartment complex at 13106 Yorba Ave. in Chino. Joseph Denham, 31, and Mario Martinez, 38, were each booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gross negligent discharge of a firearm, Chino Police said.