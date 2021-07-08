Cancel
Chino, CA

Two men arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting guns into air on July 4 at apartment complex in Chino

By Josh Thompson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of recklessly discharging multiple firearms into the air on July 4 at an apartment complex at 13106 Yorba Ave. in Chino. Joseph Denham, 31, and Mario Martinez, 38, were each booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gross negligent discharge of a firearm, Chino Police said.

