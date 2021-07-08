Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album: Jam & Lewis - Vol. 1

By Joe Muggs
theartsdesk.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two have conquered the world, more or less: their band The Time was Prince’s regular support act in his breakthrough years, as a star production / songwriting duo they’ve written 41 US Top 10 hits over the years, and they have 27 Grammy nominations and five wins. Their most famous work was with Janet Jackson in her imperial phase, but they’ve provided a golden touch for everyone from Usher and Boys II Men to George Michael and The Human League.

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Usher
Person
Prince
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
George Michael
Person
Morris Day
Person
Blige
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jam Lewis Vol#Time#The Human League#J L#The Gap Band#The Time Morris Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
WJCT News

Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis, Legendary Hitmakers, Release Their First Album

Janet Jackson's album Control was one of the biggest hits of 1986 – and the Grammy-winning beginning of a legendary partnership between Jackson and the album's producers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jam and Lewis would go on to produce a string of number-one singles for Jackson and many others as well over the proceeding decades, including Mariah Carey, George Michael, Boyz II Men and Usher.
MusicThe Guardian

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis: ‘Janet Jackson was fearless – she could do it all’

Some albums take a long time to make, but few have had the gestation period of Jam & Lewis: Volume One. The production duo started work on their debut artist album 36 years ago, just as their career was taking off on the back of the SOS Band’s hit single Just Be Good to Me, but they were thrown off-course working for a minor figure with a couple of flop albums to her name: Janet Jackson.
Musicphillytrib.com

Jam and Lewis shaped Pop history, they're working on its future, too.

Has this ever happened to you? You’re at a party or dinner or the gym, when out of nowhere, the person you’re talking to stops speaking. They look around as if they’re being called, which is funny because you don’t hear an emergency. Just Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 R&B hit “Encore.” They run to the dance floor. They make their own dance floor — right there in that restaurant, that bodega, that Target.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Gary Kemp - Insolo

Kemp’s career since has focused as much on acting as music, but his recent round of gigs playing Syd Barrett to drummer Nick Mason’s early Pink Floyd tribute band, Saucerful of Secrets, was both unexpected and well-received. It was this that made me intrigued to hear Insolo. I wish it hadn’t. It’s one of the worst albums I’ve ever heard, showcasing Kemp as the most awful M.O.R indulgent.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 7

There is no doubt that Nick Oliveri has kept busy with his numerous musical projects. Yet he has not forgotten about his solo career as he has released another compilation album titled N.O. Hits At All Vol. 7. Oliveri created this collection of personal tracks to surprise fans with 10 punk rock songs.
Musicrapradar.com

Album: Various Artists ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Music’s top players come together for the soundtrack to the motion picture film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Kicked off with the triumphant ‘We Win” performed by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin followed by SAINt JHN and SZA’s “Just For Me“, the 16-track compilation features new music from Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Kash Doll, Salt-N-Pepa, G-Eazy, Joyner Lucas, Cordae, Leon Bridges, and many more.
Musicsoultracks.com

Roberta Flack Releases Special 50th Anniversary Versions of two classic albums

Roberta Flack was establishing her now iconic brand in popular music. Flack's natural command of pop, soul, jazz, gospel, and more plus her gift for sublime interpretations of songs from a rainbow of sources found rich fruition on her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971). On June 25, both albums returned in remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary digital and vinyl editions that brim with the allure of a soon-to-be superstar forging a new and potent place informed by the African-American tradition in the musical mainstream. The two albums feature six revelatory unreleased tracks of songs by such star writers as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Lennon/McCartney, and Leon Russell. The releases continue in the vein of last year's Anniversary edition of Flack's debut, First Take, named one of 2020's best reissues by Rolling Stone.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

How songwriting saint Johnta Austin rewrote his career

NEW YORK -- It's the early '90s and a preteen Johnta Austin is in the studio working on his debut album with a pair of unknown producers named Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Trading ideas, hearing beats and writing melodies -- along with a future Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter named Joe -- the artists were vibing out and creating magic.
Musiclightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Kudisan Kai

This week we talk with artist and singer, Kudisan Kai. The trained opera singer blurred labels when she discovered her alternative rock voice and has since moved freely between opera and legendary rock stages across the country. She has worked with artists and producers such as Don Was, Roger Waters, Mary J. Blige, Sting, Beck, Elton John, and Chaka Khan. We’ll discusses the various choices and serendipitous events that have shaped her eclectic career as well as her new book, Memoirs Of A Back Up Diva.
Musicthisis50.com

Interview With Upcoming Artist DJ LightsOFF

The music produced and songs put out all carry a bit of influence from every single culture that’s blessed my eardrums. From hip hop, to house music, Banda, and latin music, old school, funk, disco, edm, trap, and R&B. 2. What is the first album you owned?. The first album...
Musicallaccess.com

Rising Singer-Songwriter NIKKI HAHN Discusses Her Single ‘Obvious’, Creating The Music Video For It and Much More!

Meet Nikki Hahn! She is a rising star who’s expanding her career from the screen and on to the stage as well with a budding music career. On the heels of her debut single “In My Head,” she has released her sophomore single “Obvious” which is currently available on all streaming platforms. Inspired by 80’s and 90’s rock and pop, Nikki’s style blends the decades together to create her own lane of experimental pop-rock. She is currently working on her debut EP infusing the sounds of her guitar, piano, and bass.
Gary, INsoultracks.com

First Listen: Tito Jackson and Stevie Wonder spread "Love"

(July 20, 2021) Unless you were born in the last decade, there is no plausible way you would have----or could have----escaped the musical legacy of The Jacksons. From their humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to their global superstardom achieved with Motown as The Jackson Five and later, as a full-fledged family band, they created a musical dynasty that has yet to be surpassed. That’s in no small part due to their decades of homegrown polish, precision and...oh yeah, the lead vocalist and future icon, Michael Jackson.
Musicguitar.com

John Mayer – Sob Rock review: Mayer pays tribute to his 80s guitar heroes by entering his Armani phase

You might be forgiven for assuming that every copy of John Mayer’s new album comes packaged with a knowingly raised eyebrow from the man himself. From the cheesy music videos and billboard ads used in its promotion, to the authentically 80s discount stickers on the album’s cover, the pithily titled Sob Rock arrives on the back of a marketing campaign seemingly precision-calibrated to encourage you to not take things too seriously, and instead approach it with the sort of sardonic humour you would any other online meme.
Brooklyn, NYhypebeast.com

H.E.R. Brings Self-Curated ‘Lights On’ R&B Music Festival to Brooklyn

H.E.R. will take her self-curated Lights On Festival to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this October. She’ll be headlining the two-day festival herself, alongside the legendary neo soul trailblazer, MAXWELL. Lights On made history as the first female-owned-and-curated music festival to take place in decades with its inaugural event in 2019. Its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy