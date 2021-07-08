Cancel
Georgia State

Economic development roundup: Purple Innovation expansion nets 500 more Georgia jobs

By Jason Schaumburg
The Center Square
The Center Square
 13 days ago
(The Center Square) – Purple Mattress creator Purple Innovation will expand in McDonough and create 500 jobs, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said. The newest expansion is an addition to the company's announcement last year of 360 new jobs in Henry County. “Purple is thrilled to expand our footprint across...

The Center Square

The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Mcdonough, GA
Georgia State
Leesburg, GA
Georgia Business
Georgia Government
Brian Kemp
#Economic Development#Purple Innovation#Purple Mattress#Amcor Inc
Manufacturing
Economy
Politics
Jobs
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

AITX expansion to add jobs in Brookhaven

The expansion of a local railcar services company will create 75 new jobs in Brookhaven and bring more than $23.36 million in corporate investment to the community. AIT Railcar Services LLC announced the expansion this week and said the company chose to expand in Brookhaven due to the availability of land at the company’s site and direct service from the CN Railroad.
Georgia StateWTGS

University System of Georgia releases economic impact on state

GEORGIA -- The University System of Georgia has released their study showing the economic impact they have on the state and their local community. According to the USG, they had a statewide economic impact of $18.6 billion. Along with that they directly or indirectly help generate 155,010 jobs. Even further,...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Gwinnett College Produces More than $508 Million in Economic Impact

According to an economic impact study released yesterday by the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) contributed more than $508 million to the economy of Gwinnett County and the Atlanta metropolitan area during fiscal year 2020. Including its capital outlay for construction projects, GGC has generated about...
Beaufort, NCbeaufort.nc.us

Economic Development Specialist

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Provides general office management, reception, customer service and response to the public, businesses prospects and others; Processes accounts payable invoices and time sheets. Performs a variety of research and compiles a wide variety of statistics and data and maintains data bases up to date often requiring research and the use of specialized software; researches and maintains data regarding buildings or sites available for sale or lease, contacts and information for contacts, quality of life, education, income and wage levels, and other related information; compiles and prepares a wide variety of monthly, annual, and other reports and documents. Performs marketing and marketing support activities such as website maintenance and enhancements, creation of promotional materials, press releases, advertisements, and newsletters; maintains a social- media presences; creates new and updates various data sheets; serves as liaison with web master. Prepares presentation materials, slides and videos often creating and inserting charts, graphs, photographs, and other materials. Participates in budget development and documentation for the department, orders office supplies and materials. Collects and analyzes data; produces customized marketing packages for clients or responses to information requests. Works with Director to develop and implement marketing strategies for particular projects; secures advertising space in magazines and online and creates content using various publishing software programs. Analyzes and researches available lands, facilities and other economic data for prospective clients and property proposals. Coordinate aspects of special projects and events, including Business Retention and Expansion seminars and visits, client visits, appreciation day, ceremonies, dedications, and promotional events; assists with coordinating logistics of client visits; prepares various schedules and arranges meeting times and dates. Performs other duties as required. The Economic Development Specialist may be required to stand in for the Economic Development Director at select events when the Director is unavailable. Performs other duties as required.
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

Report: UNG economic impact on Northeast Georgia is $720M

A yearly report from the University System of Georgia (USG) shows the University of North Georgia - with five campuses across the region - made an impact of almost $720 million on Northeast Georgia during the 2020 fiscal year. The USG study said the impact included $692 million in spending...
Columbus, OHCrescent-News

Arps earns prestigious economic development credential

COLUMBUS — Michael Loges, President of the Ohio Economic Development Association, announced that Jennifer Arps of Henry County CIC has been awarded the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential. “The OhioCED professional credential attests the depth and breadth of an economic development professional’s knowledge and their ability to apply that...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Center Square

Report: Georgia residents must make $19.42 an hour to afford rent

(The Center Square) – The ideal hourly wage needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Georgia is $19.42 an hour, according to a new report. The 2021 Out of Reach report, published Tuesday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, shows how much a full-time worker in each state would need to earn to rent a two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30% of their income.
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Commission approves $126M in borrowing for North Carolina municipalities

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's Local Government Commission (LGC) approved more than $126 million in financing for government buildings in six municipalities Tuesday. Borrowing money through general obligation bonds allows governments to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Economic Development to Host In-person Job Fair

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 13, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick.  “We recognize that our businesses – and […] The post Calvert Co. Economic Development to Host In-person Job Fair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Georgia StatePulitzer Center

Georgia Bankruptcy Filings Reveal Economic, Racial Differences

Over the last year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has collected data from several thousand bankruptcies in Georgia as part of an effort to understand the economic impact of COVID-19 on Georgians. The legal mechanism of last resort, bankruptcy is the plea for help at the end of a grueling road littered...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Opinion: PRO Act would hurt Virginia jobs, economic development

Legislation is working its way through the U.S. Congress, and if it passes, would have grave ramifications for Virginia’s business climate, economic development and job creation efforts. The bill is called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. But despite its name, it is anything but positive. It is a union wish list of anti-business policies that ultimately harm businesses and workers alike.
Mcdonough, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Purple to expand in McDonough, add 500 new jobs

McDONOUGH – Purple Innovation Inc. announced Wednesday that it will more than double its workforce in McDonough, creating 500 new jobs. Purple, a comfort technology company known for creating the Purple Mattress, will expand its operations in McDonough and create additional jobs across production, fulfillment, customer care and other areas of the business. This comes on the heels of the company’s commitment last year to create more than 360 jobs in Henry County. Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 800 Georgians.
Mcdonough, GAmovinghenryforward.org

Purple Mattress announces McDonough expansion

Purple Mattress is expanding in McDonough less than one year following their introduction to the county. On Wednesday, July 7, the state announced Purple Innovation, Inc. will create an additional 500 jobs in Henry County. When their expansion is complete, the company will employ over 800 individuals. In July 2020,...
Henry County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Purple Mattress maker to bring 500 jobs to Henry County

The maker of Purple Mattresses plans to expand its operations in McDonough and bring with it 500 new jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc., which came to Henry County city last year with more than 300 jobs, plans to boost its presence with a customer service center that will open in spring 2022. Once up and running, Purple will have more than 800 jobs in the south metro Atlanta community.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Cryptocurrency projects power economic development efforts

----- Factors leading up to last month's announcement of a $50 million investment in Paducah by a technology-based company specializing in cryptocurrency mining has local officials excited about landing similar projects in the future. Blockware Mining Inc., a Chicago-based. Those factors included relationships established with. "It's brand new construction. They've...
PoliticsWIBC.com

Gov. Holcomb Concludes Economic Development Trip to Qatar

DOHA — Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday concluded an economic development trip to Qatar. During the trip, Holcomb met with government officials and business leaders to work on establishing new business relationships in the Middle East. He was accompanied by a delegation of Hoosiers, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers.

