Cory Cobb, Neighborhood Celebrity, Passes Away At The Young Age Of 33

If you’ve ever driven past the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd., you most likely know Cory Cobb. Perhaps you don’t know his name or his story, but had heard his jokes, bought the soda he sold or had been relentlessly complimented by him; either way, Cory has had an impact on many Riverview residents. Unfortunately and unexpectedly, he passed away on May 19 at the age of 33 after going into cardiac arrest and suffering a loss of oxygen to his brain.