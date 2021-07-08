Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Parker Hanson makes professional baseball debut

By Cordell Wright
dakotanewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One-armed pitcher, Parker Hanson, made his professional baseball debut with the Sioux Falls Canaries, Wednesday night. “Took me by surprise that I’m actually playing professional baseball, I’d say the first batter I faced I had a few nerves and after that, I just got into competing mode, because I didn’t want to let the team down. I wanted to go out there and show them what I’m capable of,” Hanson said.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

