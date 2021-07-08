Historian traces roots of ship-building Steward family

Chestertown resident Lyman Hall recently published his latest book “The Stewards of West River: A Maryland Family during the American Revolution.”. The book tells the story of the Steward family, who lived in Anne Arundel County in the late 18th century. Stephen Steward inherited a shipyard in the 1750s that had the distinction of being destroyed by the Royal Navy in 1781 and Steward’s son Lt. Col. John Steward fought in the Maryland Continental Line throughout the Revolutionary War and was decorated for gallantry for his actions in the Battle of Stony Point, N.Y.