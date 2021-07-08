Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Group warns of ‘non-violent ideological war’ in classrooms

By Greg Bishop
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 13 days ago

(The Center Square) – A group in Illinois is looking for chapters across the state to help keep tabs on teaching plans they say are dividing children. A parent in Naperville, Shannon Adcock, said she became aware of “culturally responsive teaching” when she was unsuccessful in running for the school board. She said the more she learned about it, the more she felt it was regressive and divisive by teaching children race or gender directly impacts outcomes.

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Society
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Education
State
Indiana State
Naperville, IL
Society
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#War#Race#Wmay#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
Related
Societyourcommunitynow.com

Critical Race Theory Bans Are a Political Ploy, Students and Teachers Say

Julie, a Black high-schooler in Fort Worth who prefers not to use her real name, is already having a difficult time in her social studies class. On June 15, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 , which will significantly change the social studies curriculum and civics instruction in public schools across the state. The bill says, among other things, that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Confronting Teacher Union Twaddle

Randi Weingarten, the gaffe-prone president of the American Federation of Teachers has outdone herself, and that isn’t easy. In a series of seven open letters over the years, I have playfully chided the union boss about her trove of inane and bizarre musings. But now she has jumped the proverbial shark.
CollegesWMNF

College ideology survey is “frightening,” “devastating”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed into law a bill that would require state universities to conduct an annual assessment of “viewpoint diversity” by surveying students and faculty. Ray Arusenault, emeritus professor of American history and civil rights at USF St. Pete and chair of the Pinellas Chapter of...
EducationPosted by
@LockerRoom

“the ideological and institutional vanguard of progressive politics”

This editorial from the Wall Street Journal doesn’t mince words about the two major teacher unions and their commitment to Democratic politics and far left progressive culture, which includes the indoctrination of kids through critical race theory. Here’s an example of why the editorial calls the NEA and AFT “the ideological and institutional vanguard of progressive politics.”
Healthktbb.com

Cancer in the classroom.

If anything good came from the COVID pandemic, it’s that parents across the country got a window into what their children are being taught in public school. “Zoom school,” as a lot of us called it, allowed parents to see firsthand and in real time what was being taught in classrooms. In many cases, it was appalling.
EducationNewsweek

Black Lives Don't Matter to Teachers Unions | Opinion

You'd be hard-pressed to traverse the United States and find a public school teacher who does not support the Black Lives Matter movement. Recently, many of those teachers have come under fire for classroom instruction that includes what's colloquially being termed, "critical race theory" (CRT). It's easy to understand the...
POTUSFox News

Biden admin promotes radical group pushing critical race theory in schools

The Biden administration's guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression." The Department of Education linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s "Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning" in its handbook intended to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Teachers union president Randi Weingarten claims Republicans 'bullying' teachers on race, 'honest history'

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten claimed Wednesday night that many Republican lawmakers are "bullying" teachers on "honest history" regarding race, during a livestreamed event headlined by the controversial "How to Be an Antiracist" author Ibram X Kendi. "There are legislators, mostly from the Republican party, who are currently...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lawrence Jones knocks Biden admin pointing schools to racial group advocating critical race theory

"Fox & Friends" reporter Lawrence Jones knocked the Biden Administration's federal school guidance promoting an activist group known as the "Abolitionist Teaching Network." A Fox News investigation uncovered website links to the groups’ materials in the Department of Education’s COVID-19 reopening handbook. Jones questioned whether activists should have a place...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas GOP pushes to further restrict racism education in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans are pushing to expand restrictions on what students can learn about regarding racism and sexism in public schools. Gov. Greg Abbott asked lawmakers to build on the"'anti-critical race theory" bill he signed into law in the regular session. Last week, the Senate passed a more...
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Critical Race Theory Led to Kendi

Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon explains how controversial Critical Race Theory influenced the ideas of a controversial present-day author. In 1976, two decades after Brown v. Board outlawed segregated schools, the critical race theorist Derrick Bell published an influential critique of the decision. Bell, a former civil rights attorney, did not object to the ruling in principle but rather to how courts were construing it: In the name of equal opportunity, schools had been ordered to achieve a racial balance that reflected the demographics of their surrounding district—even when doing so hurt black students. …
CharitiesMiami Herald

Two non-profit groups negotiating to replace disgraced domestic violence coalition

After more than a year of transition, Florida officials are about to choose a private vendor to replace the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which was shut down in disgrace after it was discovered that its board of directors was complicit in a scheme to compensate former executive Tiffany Carr $7.5 million over three years using federal and state funds.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Carolina Public Press

Cuts in federal VOCA funding hurt NC groups aiding survivors of violent crimes

Catherine Johnson knows the impact the Victims of Crime Act Crime Victims Fund, commonly known as VOCA funding, has on some of the most vulnerable North Carolinians. As director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center in Greensboro, Johnson sees how this money from the federal government directly affects survivors of violent crime served by 17 programs the center oversees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy