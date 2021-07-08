Cancel
Missouri joins lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices

By Perry Beeman
Joplin Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri is among 36 states suing Google over allegations the tech firm is operating a monopoly with its app store and Google Billing. The states claim Google paid off competitors and used contracts to create a monopoly for its app store on Android phones and Google Billing. “As we’ve repeatedly...

Missouri Stateharrisondaily.com

