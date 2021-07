(The Center Square) – Maine could become the first state in the nation to enshrine a "right to food" in its constitution, with a proposal inching toward the November ballot. A statewide referendum, which cleared the state Legislature with a two-thirds majority vote, will ask voters if they want to amend the Constitution to "declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?"