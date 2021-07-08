Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

NSU STEM kits coming soon to local schools

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon, Northern State and local schools will be partnering to bring more science related activities into the classroom, helping push an interest in science education. This coming year local schools will be able to check out NSU STEM kits, similar to checking out a...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#Science And Technology#3m#Stem Fields#Nsu Stem#Aberdeen#S D Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
Related
Educationeastcentralreporter.com

Teacher Witmer warns CRT 'may soon be coming to our schools'

Paris Cooperative teacher Russell Jane Witmer is warning anyone who will listen about what she sees as the perils of critical race theory (CRT). “So beware,” she recently posted on Facebook. “It may soon be coming to our schools, perhaps mandated by the state or perhaps only pushed by ‘woke’ extremists among our minority Democrat citizens in this country. Beware.”
Computer Sciencemagbloom.com

STEM to Them Mobile Lab Brings Technology to Schools

A robotics laboratory and makerspace on wheels will be pulling up outside elementary schools across Monroe County starting next fall as part of the school district’s fully accessible, interdisciplinary approach to STEM education. The STEM to Them Mobile Lab is a custom RV tricked out with onboard 3D printers, laser...
healthcarenews.com

STCC Names Lara Sharp Dean for the School of STEM

SPRINGFIELD —Lara Sharp has been named dean of the School of STEM at Springfield Technical Community College. Sharp’s professional experience includes six years at St. Petersburg College in Clearwater, Fla., as the program director for Engineering, Manufacturing and Building Arts, and also serving as the acting dean of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Manufacturing, and Building Arts.
Clawson, MIcandgnews.com

Japhet School in Clawson to install STEM lab

CLAWSON — Thanks to a $10,000 grant, Japhet School, a preschool through eighth grade private school with approximately 50 students in Clawson, will install a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lab this summer. The lab will serve Japhet School’s middle schoolers — the fifth through eighth grades — and...
Longmont, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

STEM Charter School In Longmont

Flagstaff Academy is proud to be a STEM charter school in Longmont. It is in the St. Vrain School District, providing K-8 students with a strong foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Classes are taught with an interdisciplinary approach, in an environment that encourages students to achieve their academic potential. The classrooms are welcoming places where students explore subjects, express ideas and create a lifelong love of learning. Students discover the arts and humanities through the STEM perspective and get hands on learning experience. Character development is important here, as well. Students learn to respect the individual, classroom, school, community and world. Call 303.651.7900 to schedule a personal visit to Flagstaff Academy. Find out why we say, “We love what we do!”
Spencerville, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Charles River donates to help STEM at schools

SPENCERVILLE — Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville opened its checkbook Tuesday, donating a total of $25,000 to four local organizations — Lima South Science and Technology Magnet School, Spencerville Elementary/Middle School STEM Program, Spencerville High School STEM Program and the Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation. Each received checks for $6,250. “I...
Collegesdakotanewsnow.com

Job placement rates high at DSU despite pandemic

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Students at Dakota State University are finding success after college. Despite the pandemic, job placement numbers for graduates at DSU in 2020 remained high. Each year, DSU uses a survey to track where students go after college. In 2020, job placement rates for undergraduates was...
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston County schools recognized for commitment to STEM education

Six Charleston County schools earned distinctions for their commitment to science, technology, engineering and math education over the 2020-21 school year. Project Lead The Way, a nonprofit dedicated to providing STEM professional development and curriculum to schools across the nation, gave out High School Distinguished School awards to Wando High School, James Island Charter High School and the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science’s high school program.
Page County, IAclarindaherald.com

PCPH serves as local test kit site

This week, Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive-through locations throughout the state to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits. Since launching in April of 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests. Through Test Iowa at-home,...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

7 Sioux Falls nonprofits receive community innovation grants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of Sioux Falls area nonprofits are set to share $100,000 worth of grants from the community innovation grant program. Seven nonprofits will share the grant the program is a partnership between the South Dakota Community Foundation and the Bush Foundation which aims to support community problem-solving projects across the country.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

National excursions inspire SIUE geoscholars

EDWARDSVILLE — Seven Southern Illinois University Edwardsville scholars made a 3,500-mile trek across the U.S. to chase storms and visit interesting natural features. The scholars are part of the collaborative GEOPATHS program, funded by the National Science Foundation. The program engages undergraduates in geoscience-related research opportunities. “The GEOPATHs program as...
Arlington, TXuta.edu

A celebration of female STEM leaders

A life-sized sculpture of a mathematics professor from The University of Texas at Arlington is featured in an exhibit depicting female STEM professionals. Minerva Cordero, who is also the senior associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Science, is one of 122 women featured as 3D-printed statues in the #IfThenSheCan exhibit at NorthPark Center in Dallas. The collection, one of the largest exhibitions of statues of women ever assembled in one location, was created through a partnership between the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

‘Good Food For All’ providing fresh produce for Sioux Falls families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 500 families will have access to fresh produce through the national ‘Good Food For All’ program. Through the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), 288,000 servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables will be provided for at least 480 families in Sioux Falls with help from local distribution partner Live Well Sioux Falls. Working with Live Well Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District, Falls Community Health Clinic, and more community partners, local families participating in Good Food for All will receive 50 servings of fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks, providing each family member with at least two servings of produce per day. Nationally, the program will bring at least 10.3 million servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to at least 17,250 families across 10 states in the Midwest.
Becker County, MNlakesarearadio.net

Mobile STEM Classroom Coming to Lakes Area

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Museum is planning to bring a mobile classroom to the Lakes Area. The Science Express, a mobile lab run by St. Cloud State University will visit the Becker County Fair in August. “This thing has laser engravers, a CNC machine, virtual welder –...
City Of Orange, NJnjit.edu

STEM Innovation Academy Graduates Coming to NJIT

The inaugural class at the STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges held a graduation ceremony on June 25 at the NJIT Campus Center, capping four years of cooperation between Orange Public Schools and NJIT's Center for Pre-College Programs (CPCP) that aims to create a pathway to college for students historically underrepresented in technical majors and careers.
CollegesTechnician Online

Computer Science department unable to admit all qualified students as applications double available seats

Demand is high for acceptance into the computer science (CSC) program at NC State. On May 25, David Parish, assistant dean in the College of Engineering, wrote in an email that the number of CSC major applicants was almost double the available number of seats. But that demand has come at a cost — the department only accepted 75 out of 107 applicants attempting to CODA into the CSC major. This is almost double the number of applicants in fall 2020, where 50 out of 68 applicants were accepted into the CSC major.
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Study examines how collaboration can bridge science and language development for multilingual students

UW–Madison’s Daniella Molle and Scarlett (Weiqiong) Huang have published a new paper in Science Education International, titled “Bridging Science and Language Development Through Interdisciplinary and Interorganizational Collaboration: What Does It Take?”. Molle is an associate researcher at WIDA, housed in the School of Education’s Wisconsin Center for Education Research. Huang...
EnvironmentSciDev.Net

Twenty sixth International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium

We are pleased to announce that the 26th International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium organized by the Department of Forestry & Environmental Science, Faculty of Applied Sciences, University of Sri Jayewardenepura (USJ) under the above theme will be held on 20th & 21st of January 2022 at USJ in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Comments / 0

Community Policy