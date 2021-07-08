How to start your business from scratch

In most economies, some type of identity verification is legally required in order to register a business. The COVID-19 crisis complicated traditional ID verification since in-person interactions were eliminated or restricted. As a result, there has been an acceleration of digitalization needs in the field of business incorporation to allow a continuity of business creation and avoid in-person contact. In several economies, the health crisis speeded up the provision of electronic services for business incorporation. As such, finding new ways of carrying out ID checks such as introducing digital IDs has become a crucial feature in this field. It is also important to note that beyond the needs imposed by the current health crisis, introducing verification of digital IDs in business start-ups is key to fighting identity fraud, increasing transparency and promoting secure online interactions in an increasingly digitalized economy.