With holidays a longed-for luxury these days, the stakes are higher than ever when it comes to nailing the humble staycation. The trick is to pick a place where you can have a great time come sun, hailstorms or thunder. A vibrant bolthole where the interiors sizzle as outlandishly as an English summer heatwave, and the inventive cocktail menu can transport you momentarily to that beach bar in Mykonos that wasn’t meant to be. Although the pastel pink bar at No. 15 Great Pulteney channels the handsome villas of St Tropez more than the Mediterranean coastal shack I have been hankering after, the hotel ticked pretty much all my other boxes.