Heading deeper into the second half of the season, the Yankees are quickly reaching a point where they need to make a decision on being buyers or sellers. The team has battled under-performance, injuries and illness to put their post-season asperations in doubt. One of the teams long out of the playoff race and looking to deal is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Could a trade for second baseman and outfielder Adam Frazier be one piece in the puzzle that the Yankees are trying to put together?