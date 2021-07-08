Can Time Focused on IT Be Better Spent? Yes … and Very Soon

Every company is a data company. But enterprise data is a strategic asset that requires many layers of protection and governance. On production systems, authentication, authorization, and auditing by data security teams ensure that data is handled appropriately. But for non-production environments used for development, maintenance, and testing, there’s an enormous increase in the risk for exposure of sensitive production data. In this audio webcast you’ll learn how, with API-driven data automation, also known as programmable data, de-identifying or anonymizing data can be done with just a few lines of code, ensuring software teams only work with masked, compliant datasets for development, testing, and analytics.