Richmond, VA

WATCH NOW: Many in America are still hungry, but federal legislation could help combat the problems

By Mary Alice Russell
Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are hungry and facing different levels of food insecurity in the Richmond region and across the country, and a Virginia congressman hopes to help change that. “My legislation would create incentives for companies and nonprofits to help build, improve, operate grocery stores, farmers markets and food banks in underserved areas that have limited access to fresh foods,” U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said Thursday during a news conference to promote his legislation.

