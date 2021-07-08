Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond City council committee forwards resolution to declare racism public health crisis in city

By Colbi Edmonds
Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA City Council committee forwarded a resolution Thursday to declare racism a public health crisis in Richmond. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this area,” City Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, the lead patron of the resolution, said in Thursday’s meeting, “to go deeper in looking at what kinds of things we want to achieve to make sure that this paper has value.”

richmond.com

