Cumberland County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves...as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

alerts.weather.gov

