Rockingham County, NH

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

