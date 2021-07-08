Cancel
New York City, NY

July Events at the Astoria Bookshop

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s. Very. Hot. Outside. Luckily, we’ll be staying in the AC and you can too while attending this month’s events from the comfort of your own home. Join us for events like the launch of DEAR MISS METROPOLITAN with Carolyn Ferrell and Emily Raboteau on July 6th. Interactive Cook and Bake-a-long events with Dana Pollack for DANA’S BAKERY on July 16th and Abbey Rodriguez and Jennifer Kurdyla for ROOT & NOURISH on July 29th. A YA event with Jennifer Nissley and Laura Brooke Robson for THE MYTHIC KODA ROSE on July 13th. Another installment of The Shop Talk series with Aaron Aceves, Isaac Fitzsimons, and Kyle Lukoff on July 20th. And last, but definitely not least, a ticketed middle-grade event with Joseph Fink, of Welcome To Nightvale, for THE HALLOWEEN MOON on July 27th.

www.qgazette.com

