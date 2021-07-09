Transparent Carburetor Filmed at 28,546 FPS Reveals Its Secrets
Seeing what happens inside a carburetor makes it easier to understand how it all works. Carburetors are complicated mechanical contrivances, and can be difficult to understand for the uninitiated. They're often explained with teaching resources like cutaway drawings and diagrams that reveal the magic going on inside. Even better would be to look inside as it's all happening, and with the transparent carburetor from YouTuber Smarter Every Day, you can do just that.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0