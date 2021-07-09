Cancel
Transparent Carburetor Filmed at 28,546 FPS Reveals Its Secrets

By Lewin Day
thedrive
thedrive
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seeing what happens inside a carburetor makes it easier to understand how it all works. Carburetors are complicated mechanical contrivances, and can be difficult to understand for the uninitiated. They're often explained with teaching resources like cutaway drawings and diagrams that reveal the magic going on inside. Even better would be to look inside as it's all happening, and with the transparent carburetor from YouTuber Smarter Every Day, you can do just that.

thedrive

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

