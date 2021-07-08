Cancel
170 cryptomining Android apps identified as shell scams that do nothing

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency mining is the new rage these days and cryptomining services that make you a small amount of profit for mining tasks seem the way to go in a busy life. It makes even more sense from the convenience of your mobile but don’t fall for the scam, as has been discovered recently. More than 170 Android apps, with 25 of them on the Play Store have been identified as scamming the users – acting as shells to collect money for services that are actually never provided.

