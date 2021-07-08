170 cryptomining Android apps identified as shell scams that do nothing

Starting August 2021, Google Play will require all new apps to be submitted as Android App Bundles (AAB), which provide greater efficiency that APKs, says Google. App bundles are signed binaries that organize your app’s code and resources into modules [...] Code and resources for each module are organized similarly to what you would find in an APK—and that makes sense because each of these modules may be generated as separate APKs. Google Play then uses the app bundle to generate the various APKs that are served to users, such as the base APK, feature APKs, configuration APKs, and (for devices that do not support split APKs) multi-APKs.