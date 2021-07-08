A Taste of the Tropics Coming to Bremen

Tropical flavors are coming to the city of Bremen. The City Menus was recently made aware of a post on Facebook announcing that Tropical Joe’s Smoothies is coming to town. The franchise is being established through a partnership between Seth Patterson, Anna Hope Patterson, Tyler Rouzee, and Lacey Rouzee. They are currently in the process of renovating an old gas station at 103 Pacific Avenue (US Highway 78) between Sweet T’s Boutique and the Sewell Manufacturing Company. Stay tuned to The City Menus for more information as we learn more about when their grand opening will be.