Comedian Manon Matthews!
Today on Afternoon Live, Kara had the chance to chat with comedian, content creator, TikTok star, author & podcaster Manon Mathews! Manon rose to stardom on VINE with over 1.6 million loops. She has starred in commercials for brands such as M&Ms, Febreeze & Allure Bridal. Her Book FUNNY HOW IT WORKS OUT is available to purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Manon also co-hosts the podcast Famous Butt Funny Podcast (new episodes coming soon!). For more of Manon's hilarious content, you can follow her on Instagram @manonmathews!katu.com
