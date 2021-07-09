Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Comedian Manon Matthews!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Afternoon Live, Kara had the chance to chat with comedian, content creator, TikTok star, author & podcaster Manon Mathews! Manon rose to stardom on VINE with over 1.6 million loops. She has starred in commercials for brands such as M&Ms, Febreeze & Allure Bridal. Her Book FUNNY HOW IT WORKS OUT is available to purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Manon also co-hosts the podcast Famous Butt Funny Podcast (new episodes coming soon!). For more of Manon's hilarious content, you can follow her on Instagram @manonmathews!

katu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manon Mathews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok Star#Barnes Noble#Instagram Manonmathews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement

Wanda Sykes just delivered news The Upshaws fans have been waiting for since they finished season 1. Thanks to cocreators Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda's genius comedy and the support of fans everywhere, Netflix has officially renewed The Upshaws for a second season. Wanda, who plays Lucretia, confirmed the renewal with a fun Instagram announcement video on Thursday featuring her fellow cast members dancing and celebrating. She captioned the special post, "Season ✌🏾#TheUpshaws @netflix."
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Relationshipsthesource.com

Chris Rivers Rios Jr, Son of Big Pun Announces Engagement

The son of The Legendary Big Pun, Chris Rivers Rios Jr, is getting married. It’s sucks that one of hip-hop’s most impactful icons, Big Pun, isn’t here to see his son become a man. Yesterday, Pun’s son, Christopher Rivers Rios Jr, took it to Instagram to announce that he will be marrying girlfriend Keila G, who will now be known as Keila Rivers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Mum turns daughter’s babysitter into viral star by secretly recording her singing

A babysitter went viral after her employer shared a video of her singing a Disney classic.Nicki Maher, 43, from Somerset, Massachusetts filmed and posted a video of Delaney Wilson, 18, on TikTok singing to her daughter while they played together. It has amassed over 12 million views and millions of likes on her page @nickunplugged.In the video, Ms Maher whispers to the camera, “This is our babysitter”, and then pans the camera to Ms Wilson singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, the 1989 Disney animated movie.She wrote in the video’s closed captions, “I’m trying to encourage...
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesBBC

Comedian Tom O'Connor dies aged 81

Comedian Tom O'Connor died in hospital in Buckinghamshire on Sunday aged 81, his family has said. He had had Parkinson's for over a decade. His son Steve Finan O'Connor said he was a "unique comedian who was light years ahead of political correctness". O'Connor rose to fame on TV show...
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Professor’s Book Becomes Star Studded Netflix Show

An author who works at a Hudson Valley university is about to have his work turned into a series on Netflix featuring an all-star cast. There have been some very popular movies and shows that have hit Netflix over the past two years. The quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic created a huge demand for content and I don't think anyone is ready for it to dry up. Thankfully, it doesn't look like that's happening anytime soon.
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Comedians Telling Stories

True stories told by funny people. Join Faye Treacy, Will Duggan, Andrea Hubert, Jen Ives and Fiona Ridgewell as they bear their souls. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. True stories told by funny people. 'There is no greater...
CelebritiesPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Comedian Erin Foley to perform at Tooth & Nail

-Comedy Night at Tooth & Nail is back, and this time, they will have comedian Erin Foley to keep you laughing. She’s extremely witty, sadly relatable, and darn right hilarious. Visit “The Castle” for an evening of smiles, food, and wine. Foley’s razor-sharp observational comedy has gotten her big laughs...
TV & Videoshot969boston.com

Wendy Williams Slammed on Twitter For Coverage of TikTok Star

Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show, is receiving backlash on her coverage of the 19-year-old TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died of a gunshot wound Monday. During her “Hot Topics” segment, the TV show host made it known that she did not know who the TikTok star...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Comedian Ms. Pat heads to Helium comedy club

INDIANAPOLIS– Comedian Patricia Williams, better known as Ms. Pat is also an author, podcaster, and actress. This August, her multi-cam sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” will premiere on BET+. The show is based on her own life and tells the story of a former convicted felon turned. suburban mom whose...
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy