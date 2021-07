Apple already surprised us with a few new products this year. In April, Apple finally revealed the first iMac with an M1 chip. Not only that, but the company also launched the 2021 iPad Pro that also comes with the ultra-powerful M1 chip. Not to mention the long-awaited AirTags and a new Apple TV 4K! And even though we were expecting at least one more product to be revealed during WWDC21, Apple only showcased the software updates for its most popular products. But that doesn't mean Apple doesn't have more in store for us.