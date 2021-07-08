Two charged with child abuse

OXFORD – Two Lafayette County men have been charged with child abuse after children in their care tested positive for illegal drugs.

Police began investigating the first case in May. It led to the arrest of Derek Joslin, 36, of Oxford, charged with felony child neglect. His bond was set at $20,000.

In June, officers began investigating a second claim of child neglect. Once test results came back it was discovered that a child living in the home tested positive for illegal narcotics. Ryan Yourn, 36, of Oxford, was also charged with felony child neglect and his bond was also set at $20,000.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said despite the similarities, these cases are not related.