Construction

BELL Construction adds to team

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentwood-based BELL Construction has hired Alexzondra Fleetwood as human resources director and Shane Tresch as project executive. Fleetwood has eight years of human resources experience at CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo, California. She will oversee all aspects of human resources, including the recruitment and onboarding of construction management, field operations and corporate personnel; developing and managing culture and employee satisfaction programs; DEI initiatives and EEO compliance; workforce development; talent development; and employee benefits.

