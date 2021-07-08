BELL Construction adds to team

Jake Halbert Joins Home Repair Company to Manage Training and Development for Local Offices. “Jake has an impressive track record of accomplishments in training and mentoring to help franchise owners succeed, and we know he will be an invaluable asset to the Handyman Connection offices,” said Jeff Wall, CEO of Handyman Connection. “Part of our mission as a leader in the home improvement franchise industry is an ongoing commitment to our training and franchisee launch program. Jake’s expertise is an ideal fit for the best-in-class level of support we offer our local owners and their teams.”