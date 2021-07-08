Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat Advisory Warning Issued In Santa Clara Valley For Weekend

SFGate
 14 days ago

Temperatures in the Santa Clara Valley are expected to reach the high 90s and low 100s this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory warning. The warning starts on Friday at noon and lasts until Sunday night. The weather service said hottest temperatures are expected for...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Clara Valley#East Bay#Air Conditioning#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Flash Flood Warning in local mountains

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for a flash flood warning in Riverside County. Rain and thunderstorms have developed over the local mountains, prompting flash flood warnings in parts of Southern California. The only Flash Flood Warning still in effect is for Salton City until 9:30 p.m. A thunderstorm and heavy rain The post First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Flash Flood Warning in local mountains appeared first on KESQ.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 530 PM MST/530 PM PDT/. * At 430 PM MST/430 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Westmorland to near Imperial to near Calexico, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 30. Locations impacted include Brawley, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon&#039;s Well, Algodones Dunes, Bonds Corner, Alamorio, Glamis and Wiest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Comments / 0

Community Policy