SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite Elsa being over a 600 miles away its harmful impacts are still being felt here along the Suncoast. Nearly a foot of rain fell over parts of S. Sarasota County on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning causing flood advisories but now those have turned into warnings as the flood waters continue to rise due to runoff from heavy rains from Elsa feeding into rivers and streams flowing toward Charlotte Harbor.