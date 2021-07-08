Cancel
Samsung Cloud’s “ending” gets 3-month extension

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve known for some time now that Samsung will be deleting all of your Cloud storage data by August 31, 2021. But it looks like they have changed their mind, at least when it comes to the super final date when all of the data stored in the cloud will be erased. You’re getting a 3-month extension for downloading your data or transferring to another cloud storage service. You now have until November 30, 2021 to migrate all of your stuff or forever hold your digital peace.

