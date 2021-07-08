Samsung Cloud’s “ending” gets 3-month extension

KDE Connect, a free tool that lets you connect your Linux PC with Android phones, is now available for Windows and macOS. In concept, KDE Connect is very similar to Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Pushbullet. You can share files between your phone and PC, receive notifications, check your phone’s battery level, share clipboard contents, and so on. However, what makes it really stand out from Microsoft Your Phone and other similar services is its advanced features. For example, you can use your phone’s screen as a touchpad for your PC. It even lets you execute custom commands from your phone to control various computer states (reboot, hibernate, shutdown, etc.).