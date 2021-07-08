Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 7/8 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: AEW All Out ticket sales so far, live audiences in NXT and AEW, Lio Rush, Adam Cole, more (63 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s mailbag opens with the strong AEW All Out ticket sales so far, and then Rich and Zack jump into the week of live audiences in NXT and AEW – and the need to move away from the NXT Full Sail only arenas. The twosome then answer questions on Lio Rush (his career, Rich’s son’s declaration that Rush was his favorite wrestler, Rush’s age (26), and how so much was done in so short a career), moving up and down the card within AEW vs. WWE (particularly AEW wrestlers stating they would never leave), ideal roster construction by age/ability, Adam Cole and his chances on the main roster given Vince McMahon’s size requirements, was Vince McMahon too early in pivoting to the WWE Network and away from WWE 24/7 or WWE Classics on Demand, and how the pair would set up the WWE Network to attract lapsed long-time fans – as well as gain the respect of network partners doing promos for the WWE shows.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Wwe Classics On Demand#The Wwe Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Returning With Former WWE Champion?

The former WWE star Daniel Bryan is currently not under the contract of the company. He was last seen on Friday Night SmackDown before being ‘banished’ from the It seems he could head to Monday Night Raw should he return. Daniel Bryan will return at Raw?. The WWE Champion Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired 5 Stars At Raw For Bad Reason

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

The AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWE411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Turns Down Goldberg’s Challenge For WWE Title Match

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley turned down Goldberg’s challenge for a WWE title match, which he made after Monday’s episode of RAW. Lashley wrote: “You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back. No thanks, old man.”
WWEPWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE RAW Stars Bray Wyatt and Keith Lee

Both Bray Wyatt and Keith Lee disappeared from WWE television for several months with Lee just recently making his return to television on the July 19th 2021 edition of RAW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is still no timetable for Wyatt’s return to television. Johnson wrote the following:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Exposes’ Bad Michael Cole Lie

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. He is also well aware of how it is to work with Michael Cole. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar seems to have a new name now, as he had the nickname ‘The Bearded Butcher’ after joining their YouTube channel. His name was trending on social media earlier this week as his photos of him from an appearance on The Bearded Butchers YouTube channel started surfacing on social media.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho criticizes the ring name of a WWE superstar

Despite having long since left WWE and is now a wrestler of the 'enemy' company All Elite Wrestling, Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho often talks about the vicissitudes concerning the well-known company of the McMahon family. Speaking to the microphones of the Keepin'It 100 podcast Chris discussed the growth of a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The rumor mill just doesn’t stop when it comes to Daniel Bryan. Now more than ever it looks like Bryan could very well be making the jump to AEW like many of us had thought would happen from the start…Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Rehiring Former World Champion On Raw?

Could Braun Strowman be making his way back to the WWE? The ‘Monster Among Men’ was one of the many shocking names released from the company this year. However, it appears that something could have changed in regarding Strowman’s status as it was recently revealed that WWEShop has released new merchandise for Strowman. This former champion showed up at tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWEBleacher Report

5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Will SummerSlam be where Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar rekindle their rivalry from last year?Credit: WWE.com. Although Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday, it's quite clear that WWE has already decided on who his opponent at SummerSlam is going to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy