New Japan announces G1 Climax 30 dates, tournament will run from September through October
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan has made the dates for G1 Climax 30 official. The tournament will begin on Sept. 18 in Osaka and finish on Oct. 21 at Sumo Hall. The field for the tournament has not yet been announced. G1 Climax usually runs during the summer, but with the Summer Olympics taking place in Japan, the company has moved the tournament to the fall.www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0