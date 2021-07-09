New Japan announces G1 Climax 30 dates, tournament will run from September through October

A major New Japan Pro Wrestling star has arrived in Impact Wrestling as part of the Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view! One of the major draws of Slammiversary every year is seeing performers from other promotions make their way to Impact Wrestling, and this year was no different as it saw former performers from the WWE, NWA, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling throughout the evening. With Kenny Omega continuing his streak across multiple promotions and defending the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualifications match, there was a big surprise at the end.