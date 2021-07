Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Chautauqua near Miamisburg. At least 30 coronavirus cases have been identified in people who live in Ohio and Kentucky who were among the more than 800 from four states from June 27 to July 3 who were at the camp and conference center — 10550 Camp Trail in Miami Twp. — from Baptist churches in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, according to a release from Public Health.