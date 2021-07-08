AEW Dynamite viewership and demo rating down this week for “Road Rager” – key metrics, 7-day totals, cable ranking, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Last night’s AEW Dynamite (7/7) on TNT, with the “Road Rager” title, drew 871,000 viewers, down from last week’s 883,000, but still above the final Wednesday viewership number of 821,000 before their five-week move from the usual Wednesday slot to Friday late night and Saturday prime time.www.pwtorch.com
