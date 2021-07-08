AEW Dynamite viewership and demo rating down this week for “Road Rager” – key metrics, 7-day totals, cable ranking, more

As we reported on Wednesday night here on eWn, former WWE Superstar Tommy “Aleister Black” End made his official AEW debut under the ring name of “Malakai Black”. According to a report from Pwinsider, Black only had a 30 day non-compete clause despite being on the main WWE roster. As we’ve been reporting, most WWE NXT talent are currently under 30 day non-compete clauses, while main roster talent (RAW/SmackDown) are under 90 day non-compete clauses. When Black was moved to the main roster, WWE failed to update his contract to a 90 day non-compete clause and that’s the reason he was able to debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.