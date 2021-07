Tom Cruise needed to change the subject. One of the biggest movie stars in the world, he had recently become vastly more well-known less for his films than for his public statements on psychology and Scientology, the latter of which has counted him as one of its most devoted and famous followers for decades. Cruise’s public life had become perversely fascinating in the early 2000s: after divorcing Nicole Kidman, he began a relationship with the younger actress Katie Holmes, and his part of the War of the Worlds press tour in 2005 was marred by his attacks on actress Brooke Shields and her comments on Scientology.