South Haven Police Look For Person Of Interest In Shooting

The South Haven Police Department says a dispute led to a man being fatally shot on Thursday. The department was called about shots fired in the area of Elkenburg Park around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a crashed vehicle and 41-year-old Shondel Solomon Newell of Covert with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police quickly identified two persons of interest and located one of them along with the vehicle of the suspects. They are still looking for the second person of interest, identified as 23-year-old Tiah Deshon Sutton of South Haven. Anyone with information on her location asked to contact the South Haven Police Department.