Ducey appoints new Arizona Supreme Court justice

By Cole Lauterbach
myheraldreview.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Kathryn Hackett King to the Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday. King, who served as deputy general counsel to Ducey from 2015 to 2017, is a member of the state Board of Regents. She is the fifth woman in Arizona history to...

