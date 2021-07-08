State gives away blueberries in Atlantic City, Wildwood
The state Department of Agriculture visited Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights on Thursday to hand out blueberries in honor of National Blueberry Day. “We’re very excited that visitors to the Jersey Shore can receive one of our longtime favorites, Jersey Fresh blueberries on National Blueberry Day from the fabulous farmers here in the Garden State,” Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in a news release.pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 0