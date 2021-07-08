Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

State gives away blueberries in Atlantic City, Wildwood

By Press staff reports
Atlantic City Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Agriculture visited Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights on Thursday to hand out blueberries in honor of National Blueberry Day. “We’re very excited that visitors to the Jersey Shore can receive one of our longtime favorites, Jersey Fresh blueberries on National Blueberry Day from the fabulous farmers here in the Garden State,” Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in a news release.

